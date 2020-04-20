|
Louise M. Rodgers, 90, of Mountain Top, died at her home Monday evening, April 13, 2020, with family by her side.
Born in Worcester, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Nora Torpe Vogelhuber.
Louise was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top, where she had been devoted to the Eucharist Adoration chapel from its inception. She also volunteered at the former St. Ann Church, Nuangola, the school's lunch program and parish picnics.
At Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, she volunteered as a Pink Lady, and for many years supported area sporting events, scouting and band competitions. Louise loved family events and gatherings, where she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She loved traveling, sightseeing, solving crossword puzzles and playing cards with whomever was willing to lose to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles; her daughter, Mary Lou Moshier; brother, Carl Volgelhuber; and son-in-law, Anthony Buro.
She is survived by her loving children, Bernard Rodgers (Joanne), Charles A. Rodgers (Maria), Gregory Rodgers (Gina), Paul Rodgers (Darlene), Susan Buro, Daniel Rodgers (Ray), Anthony Rodgers (Lori), Julie Lenio (Scott) and Nancy Rodgers; nieces and nephews.
She lovingly cared for and had the great pleasure of being grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pennsylvania for Human Life, 31 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Private funeral services will be held with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Arrangements are by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, Mountain Top.
Visit the funeral home website at www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information, to send the family a condolence or to view a video tribute to Louise.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020