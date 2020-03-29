|
|
Louise Marie Wujcik Wasserott passed quietly on during the Ides of March with the gentle dignity that she exhibited her whole life. Louise was a real blessing to everyone around her.
Louise passed away quietly, after a long active struggle with cancer at her residence on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 66 years young.
Born in Plymouth to the late Stanley and Irene Rossmell Wujcik, she resided in Dallas and Lexington, Va., before moving with her husband to Plumstead Twp. six years ago to live with their daughter, Abigail, her husband, Robert, and two of Louise's four grandsons, Jackson and Tyler, whom she watched, played with and cared for until recently. During one of those early days, little Jackson told us at supper, "Every time Nana gets tired, I have to go for a nap!" Life was good.
She was an alumnae of King's College, Wilkes-Barre, and, with her twin sister, Lucille, were members of only the second class of women at King's College in 1971, receiving a bachelor's degree in psychology in 1975, graduating magna cum laude. Then, after earning a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Scranton in 1978, and a five-year stint as program manager of United Cerebral Palsy of Luzerne County (UCP), was only the third alumni director in the history of King's College, for 18 years, before taking a position with Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va., in planned giving in 2008 and finally retiring in 2014.
While at King's, she continued to shepherd the famous King's College Alumni Phonathon, started by their first iconic alumni director, Bob Ell (class of 1950), and helped the volunteers with their Cowbells to achieve $1 million-plus in donations for the very first, but not the last time, during the tenure of the Rev. Tom O'Hara, the first alumni president of King's College.
She was also a longtime member of the Wilkes-Barre League of Women Voters, serving as their president during the 75th anniversary of the league in the United States.
While in the Doylestown area, Louise was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, Buckingham Twp., and the Ushers Club there. She enjoyed quilting, reading, playing "Hay Day with her grandsons" and spending as much time as possible with her family, "especially" with those grandsons!
Louise was the beloved friend and wife of 45 years to Charles W. Wasserott IV; devoted mother of Charles W. Wasserott V, sons, Charles VI and James, wife, Kelley; and stepsons, Nathan and Charlie, Fountain Hills, Ariz.; Daniel J. Wasserott, Honolulu, Hawaii; and Abigail Super and husband, Robert, Plumstead Twp.; cherished sister of Stanley Wujcik and wife, Merys Tomei, Germantown, Md.; her twin sister, Lucille Baloga and her husband, John, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and her sister-in-law, Cathi Pederson, Forty Fort. Louise was also the cherished daughter-in-law of Joan Wasserott, Roanoke, Va.; and her loving stepmother-in-law, Hazel Wasserott, Forty Fort. Louise was the precious and loving "Nana" of Charles W. Wasserott VI, age 11; James Wasserott, age 9; Jackson Super, age 7; and Tyler Super, age 4. She was also the loving and supportive aunt of David Wujcik, Herndon, Va., Christopher Baloga, West Pittston; and Nicole Lynn Skipalis, Forty Fort; and a friend to many dear cousins she grew up with "In the Alley" of Blair Street, Plymouth, including one best friend and "adopted" cousin, Ruthie Kaminski, Eugene, Ore.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, on a date to be determined, with a gathering to be held prior to the Mass.
As Louise requested, there will not be a viewing. She will eventually be interned at the Saint John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to King's College's Robert J. Ell School Fund, the Fox Chase Cancer Center, or Our Lady of Guadalupe Church would be warmly appreciated.
Feel free to send condolences to www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com or to 5571 Easton Road, Pipersville, PA 18947, the mailing address of her residence.
One of her cousins, Janie Rinkevich, sent this to Louise in Jan. 2020 and we could see her seriously and laughingly reflect on it and it was as if Louise could see herself, writing it. What it will tell you, is something "special" of the important memories that were the crucible of her outstanding life, lasting almost 67 years, after growing up in her hometown of Plymouth, within The Greater Wyoming Valley of Luzerne County... the Valley with a Heart.
What follows then, are the words that Louise would have chosen, if she were not telling you about her children and her grandchildren, who she so dearly loved and cherished and were the true joys of her life in this busy world of ours.
"I come from a small town in Pennsylvania where Anthracite Coal Breakers, were the "skyscrapers."
In winter we rode their sleds down the culm banks and in summer our pockets bulged with shiny "black diamonds."
We gathered bags full of horse chestnuts and made necklaces out of them.
We flattened pennies on the railroad tracks and walked trestles over the Susquehanna River.
We ran through sprinklers in our backyards and jumped in the puddles during thunderstorms.
Our doors were unlocked and neighbors would swat us as quickly as our moms if we misbehaved.
We could earn a few pieces of penny candy by running to the local beer garden, or corner store, for our dads.
When the streetlights came on, we came home.
We caught lighting bugs in the dark and sometimes slept on the screened-in porch, because it was cooler.
Life…was good."
May the Lord Bless you and keep you, Louise. May the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. May the Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace.
Rest in Gentle Peace, Louise. Good and Faithful Servant. You're Home.
You shall be, so ever sorely…missed. Shalom.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020