A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Louise R. Konefal

Louise R. Konefal Obituary

Louise R. Konefal, 92, of Kingston, peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at home surrounded with love from her family.

Born in Edwardsville on May 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Mary Drust. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Konefal's Restaurant. She was a member of St. Ignatius Church.

Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her five generations. She also loved her Word Seeks Puzzle Books.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents; and six siblings, Helen Konefal, Eleanor Stanekenas, Josephine Gronchick, Mary Klecha and John Drust.

Surviving are daughters, Diane Specht and husband, Howard, Kingston; Gail Pletnick and husband, Edward, Arizona; grandchildren, Lisa Sebolka and husband, Jeffrey, Edwardsville; Lori Trapane and husband, Mark, Hunlock Creek; Chad Pletnick and wife, Heather, Arizona; Ryan Pletnick and wife, Leslie, Arizona; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ignatius Church.

Interment will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Larksville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.


