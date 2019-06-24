Louise Savage Moscatelli, 76, of Duryea, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center.



She was born in Duryea on May 27, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Levandowski Savage.



She was a 1960 graduate of Duryea High School. Louise retired from the Borough of Duryea with over 25 years of employment. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard W. Moscatelli, who died Nov. 22, 2013; her son, Richard Moscatelli Jr.; an infant daughter, Kandie; and her sister, Patricia Rucco.



She is survived by her daughters, Carrie Kaminski and her husband, Lenny, North Carolina; Jude Moscatelli and her husband, Randy Lyback, Dupont; her sons, Guy and Scott Moscatelli, both of Duryea. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Michael Shambora, of Moosic United Methodist, officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38195.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38195.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.