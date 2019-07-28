Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Genelow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise T. Mikolaichik Genelow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise T. Mikolaichik Genelow Obituary
Louise T. Mikolaichik Genelow, 85, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Kingston, with her loving daughters, Linda Vito and Jane Nikoloff, by her side.

Born Oct. 23, 1933, in Harding, Louise was the daughter of the late Floryan and Mary Kush Mikolaichik, and was the last surviving of her 13 siblings.

In addition to her parents and siblings, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John Genelow; and her son, John Jr.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Vito and her husband, Charles, West Pittston; and Jane Nikoloff, West Wyoming; her sons, James Genelow, West Wyoming; and Floryan Genelow, Harding; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now