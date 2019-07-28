|
|
Louise T. Mikolaichik Genelow, 85, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Kingston, with her loving daughters, Linda Vito and Jane Nikoloff, by her side.
Born Oct. 23, 1933, in Harding, Louise was the daughter of the late Floryan and Mary Kush Mikolaichik, and was the last surviving of her 13 siblings.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John Genelow; and her son, John Jr.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda Vito and her husband, Charles, West Pittston; and Jane Nikoloff, West Wyoming; her sons, James Genelow, West Wyoming; and Floryan Genelow, Harding; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 28, 2019