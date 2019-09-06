|
|
Louise T. Obaza, 89, of Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Glen Lyon, she was the daughter of the late David and Eleanor Scott Repotski.
Louise graduated from Newport High School in Glen Lyon and then from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing becoming an registered nurse and working at the hospital for many years. She was a member of St. Jude's Parish and its social club in Mountain Top.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Carl Obaza, who was the love of her life; brother, David Repotski; sister-in-law, Elaine Repotski; and brother-in-law, Charles Obaza.
Surviving are her daughter, Judy Nutaitis and husband, Charles; grandsons, whom she dearly loved, Charles A. and Carl E. Nutaitis; brother-in-law, the Rev. Theodore Obaza; sister-in-law, Marilyn Mazzarella and husband, Joseph; nieces, Mary Gray and Andrea Mazzarella; and nephew, Charles Mazzarella.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Jude's Church.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Mass on Saturday at the church.
McCune Funeral Service Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 6, 2019