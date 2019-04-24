Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Virginia Field. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Virginia Field, 83, of Noxen, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home with her family at her side.



Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Louise Virginia Funston (nee Jacobson). She was a graduate of Jenkintown High School, Class of 1953, and attended Penn State University at State College. She was operator and co-owner of Grassy Ridge Farms, of Noxen.



She was an avid gardener and a member of the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society for a number of years. Ginny enjoyed bird watching and was also a fan of NASCAR racing.



Preceding her in death were her brothers, David and Walter (Buddy) Funston.



Surviving are children, Jack E. Field Jr. and his wife, Amber, Lehman; Cheryl King and her husband, Dennis, Noxen; Dr. Stephen Field, Stephenville, Texas; Cynthia Manes and her husband, Ron, Perkiomenville; Michael Field, Langhorne; Joel Field and his wife, Stacy, Noxen; Mark Field and his wife, Deborah, Noxen; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in Noxen United Methodist Church, 3390 state Route 29 South, Noxen.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Noxen United Methodist Church with the Rev. Val M. Rommel officiating at the church.



Interment will be in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen, immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kunkle Fire and Ambulance, 3943 state Route 309 Highway, Dallas, PA 18612; or Noxen Fire Department, 3493 Stull Road Noxen, PA 18636; or Wyoming County Historical Society, 11 E. Harrison St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



Arrangements are by Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, Beaumont, Monroe Twp., PA 18636.



For information, or to send condolences, please visit us at

