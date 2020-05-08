Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 256-3141
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Luanne Hunsinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luanne M. Hunsinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luanne M. Hunsinger Obituary
Luanne M. Hunsinger, 59, of Sunset Lake Road, Shickshinny, Hunlock Twp., passed away suddenly early Monday morning, May 4, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born Aug. 18, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Madeline Cavello Lepore. She resided in Miners Mills for most of her life and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1978. She furthered her education studying accounting at Wilkes College. Luanne was employed by Social Security Administration, Wilkes-Barre, for the past 19 years and currently was a claims lead specialist.

She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church, Plains Twp., before the consolidation of parishes into Ss. Peter and Paul's Parish.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Theodore Durland; sons, James Hunsinger, Pittston; and Charles Hunsinger and wife, Angela, Exeter; granddaughter, Madeline Hunsinger; grandsons, Brayden and Jacob Hunsinger; a sister, Rose Charnetski and husband, Paul, Bear Creek; a brother, Charles Lepore, Plains Twp.; and a niece, Theresa Montville.

Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held with the Rev. John Lambert officiating.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Luanne's memory to Luzerne County SPCA or the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -