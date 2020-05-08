|
|
Luanne M. Hunsinger, 59, of Sunset Lake Road, Shickshinny, Hunlock Twp., passed away suddenly early Monday morning, May 4, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born Aug. 18, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Madeline Cavello Lepore. She resided in Miners Mills for most of her life and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1978. She furthered her education studying accounting at Wilkes College. Luanne was employed by Social Security Administration, Wilkes-Barre, for the past 19 years and currently was a claims lead specialist.
She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church, Plains Twp., before the consolidation of parishes into Ss. Peter and Paul's Parish.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Theodore Durland; sons, James Hunsinger, Pittston; and Charles Hunsinger and wife, Angela, Exeter; granddaughter, Madeline Hunsinger; grandsons, Brayden and Jacob Hunsinger; a sister, Rose Charnetski and husband, Paul, Bear Creek; a brother, Charles Lepore, Plains Twp.; and a niece, Theresa Montville.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held with the Rev. John Lambert officiating.
Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Luanne's memory to Luzerne County SPCA or the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020