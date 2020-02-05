Home

Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Peckville, PA
Lucia V. Bertinelli Obituary
Lucia V. Bertinelli, 87, of Jessup, died Sunday evening, Feb. 2, 2020, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was the widow of Elio Bertinelli, who died in 1976. The couple was married for 22 years at the time of his death.

Born in Scheggia, Provincia di Perugia, Italy, she emigrated to the United States in 1963. She was employed in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

Lucia was a proud homemaker, gardener and a great cook. There was nothing like dinner at "Noni's House," especially when her grandkids were around. Her grandchildren meant the world to her.

Special thanks are extended to her niece, Joyce York, who was her shopping buddy and best friend. Joyce always had a special place in Lucia's heart. The family would also like to extend special thanks to Cheryl Scalzo and the staff, nurses and aides at Highland Manor for the excellent care and compassion shown to Lucia.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Giovanni Villa; a grandson, Anthony Bertinelli; and her longtime friend and companion, Goffredo Ciclamino.

She is survived by two sons, Angelo and wife, Noreen, Dallas; and Mario, Brick, N.J.; grandchildren, Lori Parrish and husband, Jeff; Christopher Bertinelli and wife, Krysti; Mario Bertinelli Jr.; Nicholas and Luca Bertinelli; a step-granddaughter, Kara Macintyre; four great-grandchildren, Peyton and Logan Bertinelli; and Jason and Benjamin Parrish; brothers, Ubaldo Villa, Scheggia, Italy; and Angelo Villa, Treviso, Italy; and sister, Maria Anice, Scheggia, Italy; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held from Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville.

Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucia's name to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020
