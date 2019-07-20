Lucille A. Biduck, 77, of Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Highland Manor, Exeter. Lucille fought a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.



Born in Pittston on Aug. 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Anthony (Tito) and Josephine (Chiumento) Fabrizio.



She attended Jenkins Twp. schools. Lucille's favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be truly missed.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Carmen Fabrizio, brother-in-law, Leonard Hetro, and sister-in-law, Mary Beth Fabrizio.



Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Anthony Biduck, Wyoming; children, Michael Noone, Pittston; Maureen Noone and partner, Francesco Stuppino, Lake Winola; Greg and Maria Noone, West Pittston; Michele and TJ Hoeffner, Exeter; Sharon Noone and partner, Mark Morrow, Lehman Twp.; Dr. Anthony and Anny Biduck, Cleveland, Ohio; Amy and Chuck Kamzelski, San Francisco, Calif.; and Michael and Michele Biduck, Inkerman; grandchildren, Greg Noone, Alexa Noone, Mason Hoeffner, Mike Biduck and Megan Lashinski; great-grandchild, Carter Lashinski; siblings, Mary Jo Hetro and Anthony (Rocky) Fabrizio; uncle, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.



The viewing will be Monday from 10 until 11 a.m. in Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 635 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre. The funeral Mass, officiated by the Very Rev. Paul Wolensky, pastor, will follow.



Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Memorial donations will be made to Medical Oncology Associates (Donors may send a check or money order payable to "MOA Prescription Assistance Fund, in memory of Lucille Biduck," 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.) To leave an online condolence, visit Lucille's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 20, 2019