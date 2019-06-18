Home

Lucille E. Shonk

Lucille E. Shonk Obituary
Lucille E. Shonk of Shavertown passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

Mrs. Shonk was born in Larksville, and was the daughter of the late William and Violet Baluh Reese.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Shonk.

Surviving are her son, Wayne Shonk (Trudy); daughter, Linda Scott (Stanley); two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., with the Rev. Dennis Gray, pastor, officiating.

Interment was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

Please visit clswansonfuneralhome.com to submit condolences.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 18, 2019
