Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish, Church of the Holy Redeemer
2435 state Route 92
Falls, PA
View Map
Lucille Fronczek Obituary

Lucille Fronczek of Harding passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Duryea, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Sophie Satkowski Potoski and was a graduate of West Pittston High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the former Owens-Illinois.

Lucille was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, Church of the Holy Redeemer, Falls.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fronczek, on July 5, 1996; brothers, Leonard and Joseph Potoski; and sister, Marcella Potoski.

Surviving are son, Frank Fronczek Jr., at home; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Corpus Christi Parish, Church of the Holy Redeemer, 2435 state Route 92, Falls, with Monsignor John J. Sempa officiating.

Interment will be private in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea.

There will be no viewing.

Arrangements are from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave a condolence for Lucille's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com.


