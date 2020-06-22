|
Lucille Gooday, 97, formerly of Kingston, passed into eternal life on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Born May 21, 1923, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Check Boney. Lucille attended James M. Coughlin High School and was married to her husband, Edward, for 63 years after meeting him at a jitterbug dance hall.
While Edward was serving in the Army during World War II, Lucille worked for the federal government in East Orange, N.J. When the war ended, Edward and Lucille settled in Kingston to start a family.
Lucille was a longtime member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston, and attended mass at the Chapel of St. Ann. As a member of the Wyoming Valley West Booster Club, she volunteered her time in support of the school's athletic programs. She moved to Florida after the death of her husband, eventually residing in Pompano Beach. Lucille enjoyed meeting people of all ages. People were drawn to her beautiful eyes. With her Irish "gift of gab," she could strike up a conversation with a complete stranger. Lucille's friendly disposition enabled her to make many friendships throughout the years, including some special friendships in retirement.
Lucille was always fashionably dressed and did not mind telling others her age because she looked much younger than the number. Her culinary specialty was her spaghetti sauce that she would share with friends and neighbors. A compassionate woman, Lucille would often make chicken soup for those who were not feeling well. When asked what was the secret to her longevity, she would simply reply, "I do not drink or smoke."
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lucille will be fondly remembered for her generosity and devotion to her family. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Lucille was predeceased by her brother, Tommy; her sister, Ann Thomas; and her aunt, Verna Beck.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Gooday; and Pamela Markle, Pompano Beach, Fla.; her sons, Bruce Gooday, Bear Creek; and Attorney Christopher Buongiorno, Charlotte, N.C.; five granddaughters, Wendy and Jennifer, Leesburg, Va.; Christina and Melissa, Pompano Beach, Fla.; Kate, Charlotte, N.C.; three grandsons, William, Jacksonville, N.C.; Joshua, Pompano Beach, Fla.; and Justin, Bear Creek; five great-grandchildren; and a nephew.
Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Plymouth.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to maher-collins.com.