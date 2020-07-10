Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Lucille Sullivan

Lucille Sullivan Obituary

Lucille Sullivan, 82, of West Church Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at home.

Born in Nanticoke on Jan. 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Lucille Albanese. Lucille was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick; and daughter, Michelle.

Surviving are son, Michael; and grandchildren, Caelyn Sullivan and Dakota Stritzinger.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Parish.

Interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.


