Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Lucille Y. Bittenbender Obituary

Lucille Y. Bittenbender, 93, formerly of Dallas, passed away in McCall, Idaho.

Born in Dallas, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Sarah Keats Disque. She was a graduate of Dallas Borough High School and College Misericordia.

She was a member of Evangelical Free Church. Lucille was very active in antiquing, which made her an excellent volunteer for years during the '60s and '70s with the Back Mountain Library auction every year.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, George A. "Dodie" Bittenbender; brothers, Kenneth, Richard, William Disque; sisters, Jeanne Funke and Myrtis Funke; grandson, Bradley Bittenbender.

Surviving are sons, Drew, Bret, Steven Bittenbender, McCall, Idaho; Christopher Bittenbender, Dallas, Twp.; daughter, Jan Bittenbender, McCall, Idaho; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Friends may call from noon until time of service Monday.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery.

COVID-19 regulations will be followed, masks and social distancing.

Condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com.


