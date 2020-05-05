|
Lucy Adonizio Singer, 92, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She had resided at St. Therese, Assisted Living Facility, Wilkes-Barre, since February 2017.
Born in Pittston on Dec., 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Pasqualina Colarusso Adonizio. She was a first generation American and a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1946. She also attended Wilkes-Barre Business School. She worked for the Pittston Area School District as a cafeteria supervisor before retiring after 25 years of service.
She was a life member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (later St. Joseph Marello), Pittston, and member of the Alter Rosary Society. Her passion in life was her faith to Jesus and the Blessed Mother Mary.
In 1950, she married John "Jack" Singer, Avoca, and they were blessed with four children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Singer, in 1973; brothers, Patrick Adonizio and Angelo Adonizio; sisters, Marian Bau; Ann Cardillo; Mary Buttafoco; Rose Mahon; Angela Aquilina; and Philomena Parenzino.
She is currently survived by son, John and wife, Debbie Singer, Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Mary and husband, Frank Kizis, Harrison, N.Y.; daughter, Christine and husband, Bill Perone, Malvern; and son, Jeffrey, Centermoreland. She is also survived by her sister, Anita Tassone, Philadelphia; cherished family friend/daughter, Roslyn Sciandra, Pittston; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
"Noni," as she was so affectionately known by her family and friends will be missed beyond measure. The matriarch and cornerstone of her family, she was so very loved by all who knew her. Lucy's legacy is she walked the Lord's path every day of her life and her spiritual influence had a tremendous impact on so many. Her devotion has made her a shining bright star in the heavens, for all eternity.
Due to current funeral restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Friends and family will be notified of a celebration of life Mass and gathering when current circumstances allow.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2020