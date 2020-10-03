Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Sister Lucy Pennoni


1933 - 2020
Sister Lucy Pennoni Obituary

Sister Lucy Pennoni, RSM, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Mercy Center, Dallas.

Sister Lucy was born March 18, 1933, in Throop, the daughter of Celetino and Annavilia Zurla Pennoni. Sister grew up in Plains Twp. with her three sisters and a brother and graduated from Plains High School.

Sister Lucy entered the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas on Feb. 2, 1955, and professed her vows Sept. 16, 1957. Sister Lucy received a degree from Misericordia University and a degree in pharmacy from St. Louis College of Pharmacy and Allied Sciences.

Sister Lucy ministered in the pharmacy in the former Scranton Mercy Hospital and at St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital in Guyana, South America. Upon returning from Guyana, Sister Lucy created the initial computer system for the administrative offices for the Sister of Mercy, Dallas. Blessed with many skills, Sister Lucy assisted in the former Studio One helping to create many beautiful items. From this brief history of her ministries, one can rightly see that Sister Lucy was blessed with many gifts and talents. Her loss will be felt by many.

Sister was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her sisters, Linda Wilkie and Rita Keblish.

She is survived by her sisters, Vilma Schifano, Pittston; and brother Celestino (Chuck) Pennoni, Bryn Mawr; devoted nieces and nephews; and her Sisters of Mercy.

Funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of her family and the Sisters of Mercy. Condolences may be sent at www.eblakecollins.com.


