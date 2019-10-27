Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Parish
316 Parrish St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ludwig Steininger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ludwig F. Steininger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ludwig F. Steininger Obituary
Ludwig F. Steininger, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of Ludwig and Maria Lichtenauer Steininger. Lou was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War.

Lou was formerly employed as a police officer for the city of Wilkes-Barre, and he was later employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Wilkes-Barre, prior to his retirement.

Lou was a longtime member of St. Boniface Church in Wilkes-Barre, prior to its closing. He was a member of St. Andrew Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Lou served for many years as a board member of the St. Nicholas Federal Credit Union. He loved to play golf.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Gaydos Steininger, in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary and Anna Steininger; and by his brother, Joseph Steininger.

Surviving are his daughters, Lou Ann Colonna and her husband, Anthony, Laflin; Renee Wood and her husband, George, Penn Lake; and Mary Ellen Chiampi and her husband, Joseph, West Wyoming; son, Robert Steininger and his wife, Pam, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Anthony Colonna and his fiancé, Brittany, Nicholas Colonna, and his wife, Paulina, Marissa Colonna, Anthony and Joseph Chiampi, Justine McHenry and her husband, Frank, and Brittany Steininger; great-grandchildren, Anthony Colonna and Aubrey and Frank McHenry; sisters, Katherine Ferrance and her husband, Hayden, Binghamton, N.Y.; and Theresa Barvitsky, Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Mary Steininger, Wilkes-Barre; numerous nieces and nephews.

Lou's family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Therese Residence and Little Flower Manor (Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing) for the loving and devoted care that they provided.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Lou's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ludwig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now