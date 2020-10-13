Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Luka A. Raffensperger

Luka A. Raffensperger Obituary

Luka A. Raffensperger, aged six days, passed into the arms of Jesus, Wednesday evening, Oct. 7, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Surviving are his father, Nicholas Raffensperger; mother, Katelyn Gierszal; paternal grandparents, Nicole Raffensperger and Jason Early, Kingston; and Joe and Charlsey Raffensperger, Larksville; maternal grandparents, Kevin Gierszal, Wyoming; and Wendy Gierszal, Luzerne; great-grandmothers, Trudy Taylor, Luzerne; and Jane Gierszal, Firestone, Colo.; and many uncles, aunts and extended family members.

Although we only had a brief time together on this Earth, our love for you is eternal and you will forever be in our hearts our dear Luka. You will always be mommy's angel.

Private family funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 South Main St., Plains Twp.

Online condolences may be offered at www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


Share memories or express condolences below.
