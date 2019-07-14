Luke J. Duignam, 91, of Tatamy, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Wesley Village, Pittston.



He was the loving husband of the late Gloria Hicks Duignam, who passed away March 30, 1992.



Luke was born Nov. 23, 1927 in Scranton, the son of the late Luke and Ellen Proudfoot Duignam, who were proud Irish immigrants.



Luke was an assistant vice president of installment loans at Nazareth National Bank, formerly of Nazareth until his retirement in 1992. He was elected mayor of Tatamy in 1998 and honorably served his community until December 2013. He was a Tatamy borough council member from 1970 to 1998.



Luke was a member of the Tatamy Athletic Association and zoning board. He was a member of the Tatamy Volunteer Fire Company and past president of the firemans' relief association. He was very instrumental with bringing Rails to Trails through Tatamy.



Luke was the epitome of class, character and humility.



He loved God, his family, his church and his communities fiercely. He was a devout member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Nazareth, where he would usher for Mass on Sundays and cleaned clams for the annual parish festival. He was a volunteer for Gracedale Nursing Home and Meals on Wheels.



He was a member of Stockertown-Tatamy Lions Club and council of government.



Luke enjoyed playing pickup basketball games at the Nazareth YMCA with his friends. He was on the board of the YMCA and enjoyed working out and socializing there.



He was an avid Jets, Duke and Notre Dame fan. He loved to golf with his sons and his squad Team Devastation.



His family graciously expresses their gratitude towards United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus and Country Meadows, Forks Twp., for the angels who shown their love and support towards him and his family.



He is missed by his daughter, Patricia "Tish" Doreskewicz and husband, Eddie, Exeter; sons, Mark Duignam and wife, Olga, Tatamy; Matthew Duignam and wife, Kirsten, Midlothian, Va.; Edward "Ned" Duignam and wife, Patty, Ft. Myers, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Dianne Duignam, Bushkill Twp.; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John "Jack" Duignan and wife, Pam, Hummelstown; many nieces and nephews.



He is having a heavenly reunion with his wife, Gloria; son, Luke K. Duignam; grandson, Daniel M. Duignam; and sister, Anne McDonnell and her husband, Walter.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Church, 410 W. Center St., Nazareth, followed by entombment in Holy Family Mausoleum, Nazareth.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth. There are no calling hours Monday.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care given to Luke and his family or Nazareth Food Bank, all in care of the funeral home.



Condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 14, 2019