Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Church
237 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luke Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luke J. Martin III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luke J. Martin III Obituary
Luke J. Martin, III, 64, of Pittston, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 28, 2020, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Luke and Anna (Cunningham) Martin.

Luke was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, and was employed as a laborer at Gould Battery of Dunmore. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

He spent most of his time with his beloved grandchildren who lovingly referred to his as Pop. He was a fantastic story teller and he was a huge sports fan. He consistently rooted for the Phillies and Eagles, and probably was instrumental in their championships with his boisterous cheering.

Surviving are his daughters, Jennifer McCarty and her husband, Bryan, Chicago, Ill.; and Mary Hankey and her husband, Brian, Pittston; grandchildren, Margret Martin, Samuel, Anna, and Brian Hankey, Olivia and Emily McCarty; sisters, Mary Kay Oliveira and her husband, Paul, Tinton Falls, N.J.; and Peggy Martin, Tucson, Ariz.; nieces, nephew and cousins.

The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Church, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to , 712 S. Keiser Ave., Suite 118, Taylor, PA 18517 or to St. Jude Children´s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For additional information or to leave Luke's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luke's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -