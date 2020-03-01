|
|
Luke J. Martin, III, 64, of Pittston, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 28, 2020, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Luke and Anna (Cunningham) Martin.
Luke was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, and was employed as a laborer at Gould Battery of Dunmore. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.
He spent most of his time with his beloved grandchildren who lovingly referred to his as Pop. He was a fantastic story teller and he was a huge sports fan. He consistently rooted for the Phillies and Eagles, and probably was instrumental in their championships with his boisterous cheering.
Surviving are his daughters, Jennifer McCarty and her husband, Bryan, Chicago, Ill.; and Mary Hankey and her husband, Brian, Pittston; grandchildren, Margret Martin, Samuel, Anna, and Brian Hankey, Olivia and Emily McCarty; sisters, Mary Kay Oliveira and her husband, Paul, Tinton Falls, N.J.; and Peggy Martin, Tucson, Ariz.; nieces, nephew and cousins.
The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Church, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 712 S. Keiser Ave., Suite 118, Taylor, PA 18517 or to St. Jude Children´s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For additional information or to leave Luke's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 1, 2020