Luther Samuel Strunk, 96, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz., surrounded by his immediate family.
He was born in Nanticoke on June 29, 1923, the son of the late Samuel H. Strunk and Elsie Stair Strunk. Luther attended Newport Twp. High School prior to induction into the army in March of 1943. Luther's combat service was in World War II in I Company, 330th Regiment of the 83rd Infantry. Following honorable discharge from the military in 1945, Luther married Veronica Rineman and resided in Shavertown for the next 40 years. Luther moved to Mesa, Ariz., where he resided for the past 30 years.
Luther was preceded in death by his second wife, Margaret Schultz.
He is survived by his daughter, Jocelyn and spouse, Raymond ODonnell; grandchildren. Sean ODonnell and spouse, Kristine; Carrie Lynn Kraynak and spouse, Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Alison, Jack and Eleanor.
An honor and gun salute and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Comfort Hospice Foundation, 7975 N. Hayden Road, Suite A-200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 or the Mesa Fountain of the Sun Lions Club.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 9, 2019