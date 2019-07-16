Home

Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Luther V. Rittenhouse

Luther V. Rittenhouse Obituary
Luther V. Rittenhouse, 88 of Windsor and formerly Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Rittenhouse.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda A. and Gary Swain, Florida; April and Jason Cease, Windsor; two sons and daughter-in-law, Barry Rittenhouse and Sandy, Hunlock Creek; Mark Rittenhouse, Pennsylvania; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; two sisters and brother-in-law, Beverly and Donald Sorber, Hunlock Creek; Donna Cragle, Shickshinny; and also nieces and nephews.

He was a retired, 40-year employee of UGI Electric Co. He was owner and operator of Pools-n-Things.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict.

Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday in Valley View Union Chapel, 1555 Mountain Road, Larksville. The Rev. Ronald Cease will officiate.

Condolences may be made at www.omaddenfh.com.

Arrangements are by Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home, 69-71 Maple St., Harpursville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 16, 2019
