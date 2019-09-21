|
Lynn M. Lycett, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night, Sept. 18, 2019, at the age of 55 following heart surgery.
Born in Maryland, Lynn was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie Watkins Ruzanski.
Her sister Peggy Mallick preceded her in death.
Lynn leaves behind her husband, Jeffrey; sons, Edward L. Ruzanski, Shawn Ruzanski, and Zachary Lycett; granddaughters, Arianna and Briella Ruzanski; and brother, John Ruzanski.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019