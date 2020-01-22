|
Lynne E. Dente of West Pittston died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Dunmore, with her family by her side. She was 78.
Lynne had a generous heart, a curious mind, and an indomitable spirt. Like her mother, she also had a forceful personality! Throughout her life, Lynne prioritized family, friends and community. It didn't matter to her who your family was or what you possessed, but whether or not you lived a meaningful life.
Lynne was born Feb. 25, 1941, in West Pittston, the daughter of Enez Argenio Dente and Anthony Dente. She and her brother, Philip, grew up in West Pittston and St. Petersburg, Fla., surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She graduated from West Pittston High School in 1959, where she was known as the "life of the party" and "never on time," traits she carried into adulthood! Lynne graduated from Wilkes College in 1964 with a degree in English, and was a teacher in Frenchtown, N.J., In 1966, she married Richard Gauck; they moved to Lambertville, N.J., then Cape May, N.J., where Lynne raised her three children, spending as much time on the beach with them as possible. In 1977, the family moved to Carversville and in 1992, Lynne moved back to West Pittston.
Wherever she lived, Lynne belonged to a church and volunteered. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, West Pittston, its administrative board and Class 18; and was a member and past president of United Methodist Women. Lynne was often in the church kitchen, making pasties, pizza and Welsh cookies. She regularly volunteered in the church food pantry, serving meals to those in need, including victims of the 2011 flood. She was a member of the West Pittston Library Board, a member of the West Pittston High School Reunion Committee and a member and board member of West Pittston Tomorrow. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston.
When she wasn't volunteering, Lynne was reading, painting and traveling. For the past 20 years, she was a member of the Pink Flamingo Book Club, which includes some of her dearest friends. A few of her favorite books were, "And Ladies of the Club," "Middlemarch" and "The Awakening." Lynne was also an oil painter, like her grandfather, Filomeno Argenio. Some of her landscape, still life and figure paintings will be on display at her viewing. You could often find Lynne with her family or friends in Cape May and St. Petersburg, playing Scrabble and watching Star Trek. And if you couldn't find her there, you could try looking for her in England, France, Italy or Australia! We hope Lynne is still traveling with her friends Pauline, Barbara, Janet and Bill.
Lynne is survived by her children, Deborah Gauck (Kevin); Douglas Gauck (Susannah); and Jennifer Gauck (Tomas); her brother, Philip Dente; and her grandchildren, Max and Elsa Peters; Sam and Ben Gauck; and Viktor and Lukas Zlamal.
Lynne's children and brother want to thank her friends, family, Tiffany Court at Kingston, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their loving care of her. In her final days, Lynne reached acceptance about the end of her life, for which her family and friends are so grateful.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in First United Methodist Church, 408 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, followed by a luncheon. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery in Carverton.
Lynne didn't care about things! So in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 408 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643; or to West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.
Lynne - sister, cousin, friend, mom, nana - we will miss you! You challenged all of us to live more meaningful lives.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 22, 2020