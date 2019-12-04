|
Madeleine "Mal" Barush, 92, formerly of Lincoln Avenue, West Wyoming, and a resident of Ocala, Fla., for the past four years, passed into eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at The Legacy House Hospice, Ocala, Fla.
Her beloved husband was the late Joseph E. Barush Sr., who passed away Feb. 16, 2013. Joe and Mal shared 64 beautiful years of marriage.
Born Feb. 8, 1927, in Swoyersville, Madeleine was one of six children and the only daughter born to Stephen and Helen Kovalik Vanyo.
Raised in Forty Fort, Madeleine was a graduate of Forty Fort High School, Class of 1945.
A faithful Catholic and a pillar of her church, Madeleine was a life member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville, now consolidated into St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Swoyersville. She served as President of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, she was instrumental in coordinating and executing their annual rummage sale and was a longtime member of the Holy Trinity Quilters Guild. Madeleine was an active pirohy maker for the church and she and her husband, Joe, were involved in preparing for the church's annual bazaar.
When her children attended West Side Central Catholic High School, Kingston, she served as president of the Mother's Club, and was also an active member of the Swoyersville Senior Citizens, serving as its treasurer. She was also a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Women.
In addition to her parents, Stephen and Helen Vanyo, and her husband, Joseph, Madeleine was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeffrey Muchler, on Jan. 1, 2006; and her five brothers, Stephen, Raymond, Adam, Charles and John Vanyo.
Madeleine is survived by her daughter, Elaine Muchler and husband, Bruce, Ocala, Fla.; her son, Joseph E. Barush Jr. and wife, Diane, Harding; her grandchildren, Bruce Muchler Jr. and wife, Tabbi, Hernando Beach, Fla.; Michael Muchler and wife, Lisa, Hernando Beach, Fla.; Joseph D. Barush, Pittsburgh; and Stephen Barush, Virginia Beach, Va.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral, which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor, officiating.
The Confraternity of Christian Mothers of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will recite the Rosary at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Family and friends are invited to Madeleine's viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
For information or to send Mal's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or their Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Madeleine's memory to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 4, 2019