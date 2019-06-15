Madeline Alpaugh, 65, of Pittston Twp., died Wednesday June 12, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. She was born in Sussex County, N.J., March 5, 1954 and was the daughter of the late Chester and Madeline (Norman) Gunderman.



Madeline attended high school in Sussex, N.J. Throughout her life she worked at various local businesses in our area. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas E. Smith Sr.; her grandson, Matthew; and her sisters, Barbara and Betty.



She is survived by her children, Douglas Smith Jr. and wife, Tracy, Wilkes-Barre; Brian Smith and wife, Tricia, Glen Lyon; Joseph Smith and wife, Lisa, Brookville; Barbara Smith and her companion, James Martin, Kingston; Denise Calloway and husband, Jamie, Pittston Twp.; Michael Crawn and wife Marttina, Nanticoke; Christina Crawn, Pittston; and her grandson, Nikolas Graham, who she raised as a son. Also surviving is her companion of 30 years, Robert Silcox, of Pittston Twp.; her brothers, Chester Gunderman, of Moscow and John Gunderman, of White Haven; 26 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Michael Shambora of Moosic Methodist Church, officiating. Friends may call Sunday afternoon from the time of the service until 5 p.m. at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St. Duryea. Interment will be held in The Sand Hill Cemetery, Marshall Creek.



Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary