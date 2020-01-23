Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayo Funeral Home - Berwick
110 Chestnut Street
Berwick, PA 18603
570-752-2759
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Woznock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Woznock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Woznock, 90, of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Berwick Retirement Village II.

Born Dec. 31, 1929, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Garvento Natalini.

Mrs. Woznock was employed as a secretary by Dr. Giugliano. She also worked in the cafeteria of the Berwick Hospital and was a volunteer receptionist.

Madeline was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Berwick, where she served in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a past choir member at her former parish, St. Mary's in Mocanaqua, and a member of the Berwick Senior Center and the Senior Circle of Berwick. Among her hobbies were crossword puzzles, playing cards with seniors and volunteering in the community. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 55 years, Andrew A. Woznock, on April 4, 2006.

Surviving are two sons, Andrew Woznock and his wife, Michele, Berwick; and Eugene Woznock, Honolulu, Hawaii; two daughters, Debbie, wife of Roy Ervin, Wapwallopen; and Madeline Woznock, Summerfield, Fla.; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Nazarene Natalini and his wife, Rita, Nanticoke.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 110 Chestnut St., Berwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1730 Fowler Ave., Berwick, with the Very Rev. Francis J. Tamburro, V.F., her pastor, officiating as celebrant. Interment will be in Ascension Cemetery, Mocanaqua.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.

For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -