Madeline Woznock, 90, of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Berwick Retirement Village II.
Born Dec. 31, 1929, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Garvento Natalini.
Mrs. Woznock was employed as a secretary by Dr. Giugliano. She also worked in the cafeteria of the Berwick Hospital and was a volunteer receptionist.
Madeline was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Berwick, where she served in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a past choir member at her former parish, St. Mary's in Mocanaqua, and a member of the Berwick Senior Center and the Senior Circle of Berwick. Among her hobbies were crossword puzzles, playing cards with seniors and volunteering in the community. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 55 years, Andrew A. Woznock, on April 4, 2006.
Surviving are two sons, Andrew Woznock and his wife, Michele, Berwick; and Eugene Woznock, Honolulu, Hawaii; two daughters, Debbie, wife of Roy Ervin, Wapwallopen; and Madeline Woznock, Summerfield, Fla.; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Nazarene Natalini and his wife, Rita, Nanticoke.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 110 Chestnut St., Berwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1730 Fowler Ave., Berwick, with the Very Rev. Francis J. Tamburro, V.F., her pastor, officiating as celebrant. Interment will be in Ascension Cemetery, Mocanaqua.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 23, 2020