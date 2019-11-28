Home

Mae Ann Sharpe Obituary
Mae Ann Sharpe, 88, of Peterstown, W.Va., and formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Springfield Center, W.Va., following a lengthy illness.

Mae Ann was born in Lumber City, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Edward Visneski and Louisa Kelley Visneski Wadzinski.

Mae Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Sharpe.

Survivors include two children, Suanne Shelton and husband, Tom; and Alan Sharpe and wife, Patty; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, Jack Visneski and wife, Mary Lou.

Funeral services for Mae Ann will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Roger Noss officiating.

Interment will follow in Hanover Green Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 28, 2019
