Mae Slusser Gaydos, 93, formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Charles and Malinda Benson Slusser. Mae was a 1943 graduate of Meyers High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years by the Social Security Administration, Wilkes-Barre.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband, John Gaydos, in 1993; and by her sisters, Elizabeth Vetter, Helen Parkhurst and Myrtle Adolph.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Michele Kaufman, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mountain Top, will officiate. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2019