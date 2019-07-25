Dr. Magdalen M. Benish of Plains Twp. passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Mushinsky Benish, Plains Twp.



Aunt Maggie, as many affectionately knew her, was well known in her community from various organizations and volunteer work. Her many accomplishments are well known and need not be listed and for those that knew her know what she has achieved and contributed to her community.



Maggie enjoyed spending time and being a part of King's College. She was an active member of campus ministry and enjoyed spending time attending various activities especially events such as the president's dinner.



She was instrumental with the help of King's College in establishing the Rev. Jozef Murgas Room located at King's on the Square. Magdalen received her Doctorate of Humanities from King's College in May 2016 with humility and pride.



She had many friends and cherished each and every one whom will also miss her and her amusing jokes greatly.



Maggie was preceded in death by her brothers, the Rev. James Benish, O.F.M. Conv.; Michael; Jacob; and William Benish; sisters, Anna Benish, Margaret Welsko and Martha Bykowski; and nephew, Kevin Munley.



Maggie is survived by her sister, Agnes Munley, Sugar Notch; nephew, John Munley and wife, Phyllis, Kingston; nephew, Dr. Patrick Munley and wife, Lisa, Honolulu, Hawaii; niece, Wendy Munley, Mountain Top; nephew, Edward Bykowski and companion, Lisa Pressler, West Hazleton; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Chapel of Christ the King, King's College, with the Rev. Thomas Looney officiating. Parking is available in Lot A next to Holy Cross Hall on North Franklin Street.



Private family services to follow for burial.



Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rev. Jozef Murgas Scholarship c/o King's College.



Published in Citizens' Voice on July 25, 2019