Manuel "Manny" S. Martinez, 96, of Wilkes-Barre, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
|
A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., with military honors.
Friends may call from 11:30 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2019