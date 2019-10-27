|
|
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Mr. Marc E. Drevitch, 37, son of our family friends, William E. and Linda A. (Sabol) Drevitch of North Wilkes-Barre. Marc could no longer embrace the crosses he bore in this life, and was overcome by his battle of addiction Sunday at his home in Naples. Fla.
The second of three sons to Bill and Linda, Marc was educated in the city schools, graduating with the Class of 2000 from James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Following his relocation to Florida, Marc was employed as a contract painter in the construction and remodeling trades for several years with Infinity Framing and Trim.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Mr. Edward W. Drevitch; his maternal grandparents, Mr. Emil and Mrs. Irene V. (Paul) Sabol; by his paternal grandparents, Mr. Edward W. and Mrs. Marie S. (Buynak) Drevitch.
Left to hold the memories of Marc's childhood, adolescence and adulthood experiences near to them, in addition to his mom and dad at home; are his brother, the Rev. Father Michael S. Drevitch, Towanda; daughters, Haylee Lynn, Serenity and Destiny Drevitch, all of Naples, Fla.; several aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services for Marc will be conducted Thursday, Oct. 31, with his memorial funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.
The Rev. Michael S. Drevitch, his brother, will serve as celebrant and Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor, along with other clergy of the Diocese of Scranton, will serve as concelebrants.
Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Slovak Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
Relatives and friends are invited to join Marc's family for visitation and shared remembrances directly at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass Thursday.
In lieu of floral tributes, Marc's family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in his memory, kindly give consideration to the Social Concerns Committee of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.
John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. are honored to care for our friends, the Drevitch family during this time of sorrow.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 27, 2019