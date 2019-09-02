|
Marcella M. Ripa Fountain, 93, formerly of Exeter, peacefully left us to rejoin her love of 68 years, Frank, in the morning hours of Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Tiffany Court Assisted Living, Kingston.
Born into a large family on May 20, 1926, Marcella was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Petro Ripa.
After attending Exeter schools, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She spent the following 55 years as a registered nurse in hospitals; her high school Alma mater; doctor's offices; and in the private duty sector. The last 15 years of her career she was a nurse for the American Red Cross, and she always said those years were the best of her professional life.
Marcella fondly remembered the trips she and Frank took to the operas with the Cosmopolitan Club of Exeter, as well as the road trips taken in the Red Cross Bloodmobile with her travel partners, Lillian and Shirley, who she maintained friendships with following her retirement. She was also an accomplished cook with an outgoing personality. She truly made a lasting impression on all who knew her, and she leaves behind endearing memories to all who loved her.
Throughout her life, Marcella was actively involved in her hometown community of Exeter, so much so that, in the 1980s, she ran for mayor of Exeter and nearly won! She was a faithful Catholic and a life member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter.
In addition to her parents, Charles and Margaret Ripa, Marcella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis E. "Frank" Fountain, who passed away Nov. 5, 2015; as well as her sisters, Betty Gaj and Madeline Serafine; and her brothers, Charles, Daniel, Robert and Raymond Ripa.
Marcella is survived by her two sons, Robert Fountain and his wife, Karen, Wilkes-Barre; and Richard Fountain and his wife, Donna, Exeter; her grandchildren, Scott Fountain, Drums; Cory Fountain and his wife, Michele, Camp Hill; Randy Fountain and his wife, Lora, Mountain Top; Jill Henry and her husband, Travis, Scottdale; Richelle Fountain and her fiancé, Mark Romanczuk, Kingston ; her great-grandchildren, Raina, Melina, Mila, Ashlyn, Camden, Taylor and Carson; her step-grandchildren, Michael, Danielle and Brittany McDevitt; her step-great-grandchildren, Haylee and Liam; her sisters-in-law, Cecelia Ripa and Barbara Ripa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Tiffany Court and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion they bestowed upon Marcella during her time of need.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Barbara's Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 Memorial Ave., Exeter, with the Rev. Michael E. Finn, her pastor, officiating.
Entombment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
For information or to send the Fountain family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral homes website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marcella's memory to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 (www.redcross.org).
