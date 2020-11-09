Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Wisniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Wisniewski


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Wisniewski Obituary

Marcella Wisniewski, 75, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born April 11, 1945, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances Stigora Stavitski.

Marcella was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1963.

Marcella was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Wisniewski; and her brother, Frank Stavitski.

Marcella is survived by her daughters, Pamela Mulaski, Nanticoke; Denise Rosick and husband, William, Nanticoke; Sandra Owazany, Nanticoke; and Cheryl Bunk and husband, Christopher, Shickshinny; multiple grandchildren, Steven Owazany, Tampa, Fla.; Brian Rosick, Wilkes-Barre; Ryan Owazany, Tampa, Fla.; Brandon Mulaski, Nanticoke; Kyle Rosick, Nanticoke; Jessica Owazany, Nanticoke; and Gage Bunk, Shickshinny; sister, Romaine Volovicz, Hunlock Creek.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -