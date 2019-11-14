|
|
Margaret A George, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Oct. 11, 1942, she the daughter of the late Peter J. George and Margaret Schaffer George.
She was preceded in death by her son, John A. Kotlowski.
Surviving are her daughter, Joanne Recht and husband, Paul, Naples, Fla.; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Kotlowski, Plains; sisters, Donna Mcadarra and late husband, James, Wilkes-Barre; and Judy Schmid and husband, Ernie, Dallas; five grandchildren and four great-children.
A committal service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Maple Hill Cemetery, 68 E. St. Mary Road, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please contribute in her memory to the Mental Health Research.
Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019