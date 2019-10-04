Home

Margaret A. Heylek


1949 - 2019
Margaret A. Heylek Obituary
Margaret Ann Heylek, 70, of Union Twp. and formerly Nanticoke, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.

Born May 17, 1949, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Irene Lesko Barney. She was raised in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from E.L. Meyers High School, Class of 1967.

A beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her husband, Frank (Fritz) Heylek and their son, Jacob. She and Frank would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on Nov. 26.

Honoring Margaret's wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 4, 2019
