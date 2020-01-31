|
Margaret A. Mantione Hoover, 91, of Plains Twp., formerly of West Pittston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Geisinger South Residential Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Rosario and Mrs. Louise Mantione, West Pittston. Margaret was the beloved wife of John J. Hoover. They were married July 23, 1951, in Immaculate Conception Church and have enjoyed a beautiful life for 68 years.
In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by her son, Jack and wife, Karen, Duryea; her daughter, Cathy Mericle, Swoyersville; her son, Stephen and wife, Marilyn, Exeter; her daughter, Debbie and husband, Tracy Wright, Exeter. Margaret is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda and John-Paul Mericle; Nicole and Matthew Wright; Chuck Fino and wife Destyne; Stephanie Fino; great-granddaughter, Gianna Fino; sister-in-law, Dorothy Leyshon; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Rose; and brother, Ross Mantione, and wife, Mary-Jane.
Margaret was a 1946 graduate of West Pittston High School. She attended Wilkes-Barre Business College and Marywood College. Margaret was employed throughout her entire career as an office manager for Dr. Jane Hazlett.
Margaret was an avid and proud gardener. She also loved to fish and could be found with her son, Jack, at numerous state parks and prided herself in "out-fishing" the competition. Margaret loved to travel and make memories with her family, taking annual trips to the Jersey Shore and Florida. She was an animal lover, having a dog by her side most of her life. Margaret was a member of the West Pittston Junior Women's Club and a life member of the Immaculate Conception/Corpus Christi Parish. She was a dedicated volunteer at John Heinz Rehab in Wilkes-Barre and was active in various senior citizen groups where she made many dear friends. Above all, Margaret was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She got so much joy cheering on her grandchildren's sporting events and was so proud of all their academic and professional accomplishments.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Geisinger Wyoming Valley sixth floor staff and the staff at Geisinger South Residential Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this time. Additionally, the family thanks Monsignor John Sempa for his guidance and prayers.
Margaret supported numerous charities that were near and dear to her heart.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Margaret's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; and the Luzerne County SPCA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Internment will be held at the convenience is the family in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Arrangements are from Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020