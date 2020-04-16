|
Margaret A. McHale entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Wesley Village, Pittston.
She was the daughter of the late Margaret and Thomas Collins, Pittston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Joseph Clifford McHale; and daughter, Erin A. Neely.
Surviving are seven children, Maureen and Stanley Wozniak, Kingston Twp.; Patrick and Debra McHale, Clarksville, Md.; Joseph Clifford and Lorraine McHale, Bath; Colleen Briggs, Hughestown; Margaret and Matthew Bell, Forty Fort; Kathryn and Michael Zavrotney, Collegeville; and Thomas and Tracy McHale, Mountain Top. In addition, there are 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Margaret's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020