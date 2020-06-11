|
|
Margaret Ann Casterline, 83, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Oct. 28, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen Ashford.
Margaret worked for various companies, retiring from Trion Industries, Wilkes-Barre.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends and late husband, Robert "Catfish" Casterline at the American Legion Post 815, Wilkes-Barre Twp. Her greatest enjoyment was her three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she loved so much.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Robert Casterline Jr.; granddaughter, Tammy Lynn Andrzejewski; sisters, Melvina Petrosky and Marie Petroski; and brothers, Raymond and Robert Ashford.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna Casterline; sons, Robert Casterline III and Mark Casterline; daughters-in-law, Theresa and Joanne Casterline; grandchildren, Raymond and Renee Andrzejewski; Michael and Sherri Andrzejewski; Jeffrey Andrzejewski; Dena Casterline; Crystal Casterline; Tanya Casterline; Robert and Jamie Casterline; Jeremy Casterline; Corey Casterline; and Mykenzie and Brandon Casterline; great-grandchildren, R.J., Jeren and Sydnee Andrzejewski; Mikayla and Michael Jr. Andrzejewski; and great-great-grandchildren, Gabby and Lilli Casterline; and Robert Casterline V. Margaret also leaves behind her faithful companion, Candy, who she loved so much.
Private funeral services were held by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2020