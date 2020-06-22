Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Dailey Kuhn

Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Dailey Kuhn Obituary

Margaret Ann Dailey Kuhns, 78, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after losing her struggle with cancer.

Born May 2, 1942, in Pittston, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Mary Elmy Dailey.

Margaret was of the Roman Catholic faith and a former member of the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Wilkes-Barre. She was also a former member of the VFW Ladies' Auxiliary, Ashley. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going on cruises with her friends.

Her husband, Francis J. Kuhns, died June 16, 1990. A son-in-law, John Harrison, also preceded her in death.

Margaret will be greatly missed by her three children, David and his wife, Melissa Kuhns, Ashland; Colleen Harrison, Wilkes Barre; and Lisa and her husband, Ron Hunter, Plymouth; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four siblings, Patricia Rundle, Mountain Top; and Sharon Carpenter; Donna Pattison; and Donald Dailey, all from the Baltimore, Md., area; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends.

Celebration of Margaret's life will be held with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Margaret's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -