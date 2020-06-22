|
|
|
Margaret Ann Dailey Kuhns, 78, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after losing her struggle with cancer.
Born May 2, 1942, in Pittston, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Mary Elmy Dailey.
Margaret was of the Roman Catholic faith and a former member of the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Wilkes-Barre. She was also a former member of the VFW Ladies' Auxiliary, Ashley. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going on cruises with her friends.
Her husband, Francis J. Kuhns, died June 16, 1990. A son-in-law, John Harrison, also preceded her in death.
Margaret will be greatly missed by her three children, David and his wife, Melissa Kuhns, Ashland; Colleen Harrison, Wilkes Barre; and Lisa and her husband, Ron Hunter, Plymouth; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four siblings, Patricia Rundle, Mountain Top; and Sharon Carpenter; Donna Pattison; and Donald Dailey, all from the Baltimore, Md., area; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Margaret's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 22, 2020