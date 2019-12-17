Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
42 Redwood Dr.
Laflin, PA
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Zugarek Obituary
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Zugarek, 82, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Peggy was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, the youngest daughter of the late Charles and Mary Allen Kelly, Larksville. She was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1955, and the Wilkes-Barre Business School. Prior to her retirement, she worked for various insurance agencies over the years, most recently M.A.Laughlin Insurance Agency and Galland, Steinhauer & Ripa Insurance Company.

Peggy was a member of St. Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin. Prior to that, she was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and its choir, until its closing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Martin Zugarek, on Oct., 7, 2016; brothers, Charles and William Kelly; sisters, Rosemary DiTaranto and Sr. Esther M. Kelly, Maryknoll Missionary.

Surviving are her children, Martin C. Zugarek and his wife, Ann Marie, Hunlock Creek; Maureen Capitano and her husband, Michael, Pittston; Michael Zugarek and Kelly Stanley, Newport News, Va.; and Michelle Rinehimer and her husband, David, Shavertown; grandchildren, Martin and Matthew Zugarek; Maria Capitano; Michael Paul Zugarek; and Samantha and David Rinehimer; sister, Joan Kelly Stout, Palm Desert, Calif.; brother, Thomas Kelly, Edwardsville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Anderson Personal Care at Wesley Village; Dr. Spagnolini and his staff; and Geisinger Wyoming Valley ICU doctors, nurses and staff.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin.

Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call on from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Peggy's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 17, 2019
