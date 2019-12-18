Home

Margaret Anna Hannon "Peggy" Bush

Margaret Anna "Peggy" Hannon Bush, 86, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Born Nov. 30, 1933, Peggy was one of ten children to Walter and Anna Hannon.

As the backbone of her family, her strength never wavered. Peg always had a "matter of fact" attitude and while smiling she told you how it was whether you wanted to hear it or not. Peg loved spending time with her loved ones, especially when it involved shopping for shoes and purses or just sitting at the dinner table chatting it up over a piece of cake.

In an addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her nine siblings.

Surviving are her children, Roberta and her husband, Thomas Major, Wilkes-Barre; Roxanne Bush, Wilkes-Barre; Sandra Evans, Benton; Sam and his wife, Nancy Bush Jr., Hanover Twp.; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Those who desire may give memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Hospice, 600 Baltimore Drive, 7, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 18, 2019
