Edwards and Russin Funeral Home
717 Main Street
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-2741
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish
668 N. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Margaret "Maggie" Antinovitch

Margaret "Maggie" Antinovitch, 97, of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 2, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Plains Twp. to the late Joseph and Anna Selepak Sarnecki.

Margaret graduated from Plains Memorial High School and was employed by American Tobacco Co. She also worked as an aide and a crossing guard for the Plains School District and became involved in the Plains Twp. political system. She was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Antinovitch Jr.; son, Joseph III; brothers, Joseph, Michael, Conrad and George Sarnecki; sisters Anna Salek; Helen Morrash; Mary Konnick; and Betty Smelenejak.

Margret is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Antinovitch, Laflin; grandson, Joseph Antinovitch, wife, Virginia, and children, Jack and Elizabeth, N.J.; siblings, Shirley Beda; and Tom Sarnecki; son-in-law, Jack Smelenejak; and sister-in-law, Lillian Sarnecki.

The family would like to thank nieces Mary Ann Truskowski and Elaine Sales for all of their help to the Antinovitch family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St. Wilkes-Barre. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the church.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements are by Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020
