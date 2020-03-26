|
Margaret "Peggy" Antosh, 87, of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Lawton Schinse. Peggy was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed for many years by Sunshine Market. Following her retirement, she was employed as a cafeteria worker by Solomon-Plains Jr. High School.
Peggy was a devoted and faithful member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be sadly missed by her entire family.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Antosh, in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and William Schinse; and by her sisters, Gertrude Rodzniak; and Patsy Washney.
Surviving are her children, Cindy Connor and her husband, Dobbin, St. Louis, Mo.; Albert Antosh, Wilkes-Barre; and James Antosh and his fiancé, Holly Lambert, Monroe Twp.; grandchildren, Andrew, Tyler and Ashleigh Connor; twin sister, Mary Steininger, Wilkes-Barre; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
A public celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Peggy's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 26, 2020