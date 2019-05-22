Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret B. Pastula. View Sign Service Information Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-825-3138 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral 35 S. Franklin St. Wilkes-Barre , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret B. Pastula, 90, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the oldest daughter of the late Lewis John and Lillian Jervis Bebb. Margaret was raised in Sugar Notch. She was a graduate of Sugar Notch High School and the Wilkes-Barre Business College.



Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Pennsylvania Millers Mutual Insurance Company.



Margaret was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Wilkes-Barre, where she was active in the Women's Group. She was also a member of T.O.P.S. and Weight Watchers. Margaret was an avid reader, who loved a good book.



Margaret was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Melissa Zarlengo and her husband, Dr. Joseph Zarlengo; brother, George Bebb; and sister, Eunice Bebb.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John T. "Jack" Pastula; her daughters, Linda Schuler and her husband, David, Harveys Lake; Diane Mettler and her husband, Mark, Dallas; and Sharon Whittaker and her husband, Robert, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Ainsley Kuppler, Caitlin Robinson, Ashley Davis and Shelby Whittaker; great-grandchildren, Ivy, Francesca, Madeline, Madison, Lillianna, Camellia, Kayden and Cole; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.



The Rev. Timothy Alleman and the Rev. Joseph Rafferty will officiate. Those who are attending the service are asked to go directly to the church Friday. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Margaret's obituary at

