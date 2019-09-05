Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Family Residence in the Maloney Room
2500 Adams Ave.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Family Residence in the Maloney Room
2500 Adams Ave.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Cathedral
315 Wyoming Ave.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Margaret Banick Boland, 94, died Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019, at Holy Family Residence, Scranton, which had been her home for the last five years.

Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Frances Pavliga Banick. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. In her early working life, she had been employed in New Jersey at the Navy Shipyards in support of the war effort. She then worked as a physics lab instructor at Scranton Central, before leaving that position to be a full-time wife and mother. When her children were older, she returned to employment, serving as a secretary at the Marriage Tribunal Office of the Diocese of Scranton. She retired at age 70 after many satisfying and happy years working in the Chancery.

Marge was totally devoted to her family, as were her parents before her. She loved her children above all else, working tirelessly as a single mother to provide a happy home for them. An excellent cook and baker, and skilled seamstress, she derived great pleasure from providing for her family and was happiest when surrounded by her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A faith-filled woman, she took great comfort in the spiritual life she experienced at Holy Family and was grateful for the opportunity to attend daily Mass.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Bernard and Dr. William Banick; and her former husband, Robert Boland.

Surviving are her son, Robert and wife, Kathleen; daughters, Ann and husband, Dale Chase; and Margaret. In addition, she is survived by grandsons, Terence and wife, Erin, and their children, John and Claire; Matthew and wife, Kathleen, and their son, Cameron; Gregory and his partner, Melissa Morrison; and granddaughter, Elizabeth, and her fiancé, Noah Spigelman. She is also survived by siblings, Sister Dolores M. Banick, IHM; Joseph J. Banick, Monsignor Thomas V. Banick and Carol Mummert and husband, Vernon; and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the Little Sisters of the Poor and the many nurses, aides and staff members who share in their special ministry to the aging, as well as the Rev. E. Francis Kelly, chaplain at Holy Family. We will always remember their kindness. We also thank the many residents and their families who became a special part of Margaret's life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment will take place in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Holy Family Residence in the Maloney Room, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton. A prayer vigil will be celebrated at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marywood University or the IHM Retirement Fund, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or The Little Sisters of the Poor, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA, 18509.

Arrangements are under the care of Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To leave a tribute, visit www.dunmorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 5, 2019
