Margaret Burko, 88, formerly of Fox Hill, passed peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019, while in the care of The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp.



Born March 9, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, she was one of six siblings of the late Paul and Mary Sorocach Firda.



Margaret grew up in the Plains Twp. area and attended local schools. At a young age, she went to work at Berkley Publishing Company of Pittston Twp., where she worked in the order fulfillment warehouse until her retirement.



During this time, Margaret married the love of her life, Michael Burko. They built a home in the Fox Hill development of Wilkes-Barre and resided there together until Michael passed on Sept. 6, 1981.



Margaret and her late husband were life members of St. Joseph Church, Hudson. Margaret was very active in the church bazaars, pierogi-making fundraisers, quilting, the exercise group and participated in the rosary at Saturday Mass until the church's closure. She was now a current member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, Plains Twp.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Firda; husband, Michael; and brothers, Paul, John, Joseph, Andrew and Michael.



Margaret is survived by her nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend Margaret's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. The Rev. John Lambert, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Greek Cemetery, Dallas.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705; or to the Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.



Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home, Plains Twp.



Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home, Plains Twp.

To send a condolence to the family or for directions to service, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.