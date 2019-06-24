Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
13 Hudson Rd
Plains, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Burko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Burko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Burko Obituary
Margaret Burko, 88, formerly of Fox Hill, passed peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019, while in the care of The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp.

Born March 9, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, she was one of six siblings of the late Paul and Mary Sorocach Firda.

Margaret grew up in the Plains Twp. area and attended local schools. At a young age, she went to work at Berkley Publishing Company of Pittston Twp., where she worked in the order fulfillment warehouse until her retirement.

During this time, Margaret married the love of her life, Michael Burko. They built a home in the Fox Hill development of Wilkes-Barre and resided there together until Michael passed on Sept. 6, 1981.

Margaret and her late husband were life members of St. Joseph Church, Hudson. Margaret was very active in the church bazaars, pierogi-making fundraisers, quilting, the exercise group and participated in the rosary at Saturday Mass until the church's closure. She was now a current member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, Plains Twp.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Firda; husband, Michael; and brothers, Paul, John, Joseph, Andrew and Michael.

Margaret is survived by her nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Margaret's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. The Rev. John Lambert, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Greek Cemetery, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705; or to the Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home, Plains Twp.

To send a condolence to the family or for directions to service, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now