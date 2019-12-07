Home

Margaret Carole Pfifferling

Margaret Carole Pfifferling, 77, of Newport Twp., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at home.

Born June 24, 1942, she was a daughter of the late James and Margaret Fine Tennesen Price. She graduated from Newport Twp. High School, Class of 1960, and earned a bachelor's of science degree in elementary education from Mansfield State College.

Prior to retiring, Margaret was employed as an adjudicator with the Social Security Administration.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pfifferling.

She is survived by her sister, Sallie Price; and cousins, including Dr. William Raub and family of Rockville, Md.; and the Heggestad family in Florida.

There will be no public services or calling hours. Private interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Sallie would like to sincerely thank the staff and visiting nurses of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their skillful and compassionate care for them during Margaret's illness.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. To leave a condolence and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 7, 2019
